Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $939.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $879.00 to $939.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $892.65.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $820.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $797.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

