Morgan Stanley Lowers Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.