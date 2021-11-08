B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

NYSE BGS opened at $33.22 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 97.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $840,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

