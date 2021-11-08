GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

