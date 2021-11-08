Piper Sandler Increases Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $20.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.91.
IOVA stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the period.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.