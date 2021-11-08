Piper Sandler Increases Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $20.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.91.

IOVA stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the period.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

