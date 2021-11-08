Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Welltower stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. Welltower has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

