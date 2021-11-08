Needham & Company LLC Trims Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price to $7.50

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.72.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,444 shares of company stock worth $793,823. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

