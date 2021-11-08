Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.