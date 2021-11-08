Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $140.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $344,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $202,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

