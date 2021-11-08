Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

PSYTF opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

