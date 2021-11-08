Hippo (HIPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter.

HIPO stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Hippo has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

