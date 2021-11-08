Analysts Offer Predictions for CNH Industrial’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 34.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

