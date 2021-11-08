Analysts Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

MNRL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

