Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Cut by Capital One Financial

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NR stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.48.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

