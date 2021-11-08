Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Meridian Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. Meridian has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 91.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 57.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 176.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.