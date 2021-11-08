The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

STKS has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

STKS stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 2.60.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,119,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,762,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

