Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.27.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $308.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.12. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $323.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,330,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,543.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,888,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

