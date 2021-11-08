Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.69) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.63. Galliford Try has a 52-week low of GBX 70.81 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The firm has a market cap of £228.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

