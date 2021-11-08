Draper Esprit VCT’s (DEVC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on the stock.

DEVC stock opened at GBX 50.25 ($0.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £73.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36. Draper Esprit VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.72.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

