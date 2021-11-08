Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an above average rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $93.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

