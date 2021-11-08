WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,843 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 542,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.