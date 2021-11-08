William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.75 million, a P/E ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,012 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,176,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,921,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

