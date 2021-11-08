Analyzing Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get New York City REIT alerts:

9.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

New York City REIT has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -93.78% -14.17% -6.23% Federal Realty Investment Trust 26.33% 9.98% 3.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million 1.66 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -34.61 Federal Realty Investment Trust $835.49 million 12.34 $131.71 million $3.03 43.75

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New York City REIT and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 9 5 0 2.36

New York City REIT presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $117.23, suggesting a potential downside of 11.56%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 141.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. New York City REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats New York City REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.