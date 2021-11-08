Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 761.10 ($9.94).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 633.40 ($8.28) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 673.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 665.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.