TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 360 ($4.70).

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

