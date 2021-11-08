Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) NA Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their na rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$59.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.88.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The firm has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$27.05 and a 12 month high of C$51.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.