Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.76.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

