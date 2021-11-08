Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €99.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.45 ($115.83).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €95.24 ($112.05) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is €86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

