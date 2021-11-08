$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 164.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $82.32 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $617.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

