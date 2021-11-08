Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The AES Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The AES in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The AES’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

AES has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The AES by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The AES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.