FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.14.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of APO stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,828,874 shares of company stock worth $114,951,402 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

