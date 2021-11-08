Arlo Technologies (ARLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

