Spire (SPIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Spire has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.50.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

