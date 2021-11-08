Piper Sandler Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $55.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,159.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

