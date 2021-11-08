McAfee (MCFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect McAfee to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McAfee to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. McAfee’s payout ratio is -135.29%.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McAfee stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of McAfee worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

