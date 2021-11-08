Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.