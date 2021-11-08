Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,278.38 ($16.70).

LON ECM opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.82. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,096.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,056.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

