FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Reduced by Wedbush

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atreca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.93). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03. Atreca has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.12.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

