J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the grocer’s stock.

SBRY has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 265.25 ($3.47).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.11. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

