Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ball Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.49 on Monday. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

