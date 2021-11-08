Nord/LB Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

ETR:CBK opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.84.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

