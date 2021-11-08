Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.24. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

