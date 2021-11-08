Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.84.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

