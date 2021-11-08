Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €26.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($31.06) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.21 ($37.90).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.61. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

