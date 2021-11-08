Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €62.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.82. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

