HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.71 ($94.95).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

