Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Nov 8th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.70 ($104.35).

BNR stock opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.84.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

