Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.70 ($104.35).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.84.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.