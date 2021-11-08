LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $263.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $269.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $102,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $92.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

