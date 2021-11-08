$9.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $9.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $13.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

