$9.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $9.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $13.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.
SLGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
