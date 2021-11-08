Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Libertas Partners lifted their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

Shares of LON SMS opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Thursday. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 566 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 897.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 873.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

